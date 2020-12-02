This Genius Soap Dispenser Is One Less Thing You Have to Touch

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that there are far more things to clean at home than even we realized. From grimy kitchen countertops to bathroom surfaces collecting germs, there are so many areas to spray with your go-to disinfectant. That’s why we’ve been scouring Amazon for products that make cleaning your home easier. And thanks to a recent find—a sensor-activated soap dispenser—you’ll have one less thing to worry about.