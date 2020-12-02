This Genius Soap Dispenser Is One Less Thing You Have to Touch

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that there are far more things to clean at home than even we realized. From grimy kitchen countertops to bathroom surfaces collecting germs, there are so many areas to spray with your go-to disinfectant. That’s why we’ve been scouring Amazon for products that make cleaning your home easier. And thanks to a recent find—a sensor-activated soap dispenser—you’ll have one less thing to worry about.
Unlike traditional soap dispensers, Simplehuman’s touch-free liquid soap dispenser limits the risk of germs or smudges getting left behind. It pumps out just the right amount of soap within 0.2 seconds of the battery-powered sensor detecting a hand in the trigger zone. It also has a silicone valve that snaps shut after each pump to prevent dripping and includes control buttons to adjust how much soap comes out.
With this device, you can deter the spread of germs on surfaces and efficiently wash your hands, even if you’re making a mess in the kitchen. If you’ve ever tried to use your wrist or elbow to pump out soap with hands covered in food, you know how big of a deal this is.
Not only does the hand soap dispenser prevent germs from spreading, but it’s also an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic options. You can easily refill the Simplehuman soap dispenser when it’s empty rather than buying a new bottle.
With nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the soap dispenser has quite the fan club. Shoppers say it’s easy to use and stays clean. Some also note how nice it is to be able to see exactly how much soap is left so they know when it’s time for a refill.
“Now I don’t need to call for help when I’m elbow deep in raw eggs anymore. I find that pretty freeing,” one reviewer wrote, adding: “Let's be honest, when is the last time you washed the outside of your soap bottle or the top of your dispenser pump?”
If your answer to this reviewer’s question is, “I don’t know,” it might be time to invest in a touch-free soap dispenser. Head to Amazon to order Simplehuman’s top-rated device. But hurry, many similar models are sold out.