Do You Really Need to Wash New Sheets (and Clothes) Before You Use Them? We Asked an Expert

So, before you get too excited, washing new clothing or sheets isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, but it is suggested. “I always recommend it,” says Kleinman.

“Textile products may have stray chemicals from the production process in addition to starches used to keep the clothes crisp while shipping, packaging, or hanging in the store.” There are many steps fabric goes through before it makes its way to you and even natural fibers can be exposed to potential irritants. “Natural fibers require scouring and cleaning before they become yarn, yarn spinning requires lubricants, sometimes resins are used for warp sizing, and starches can be used in the weaving process,” she explains. “Yarn and fabric can require additional scouring using soap products, sodium hydroxide, or bleaching to properly accept color during dying or printing processes.”