If There's One Thing I'm Glad I Bought This Year, It's This $100 Vacmop
Since the start of the year, I've bought a ton of home-related items. While I've had some great wins and a few misses, I can officially say that I know exactly what my best purchase of 2021 is so far. I was really struggling to find a way to clean my floors quickly and seamlessly, and I came across the Shark VM252 Vacmop Pro on Amazon. Since it's specifically designed for hard floors and my apartment has zero carpet, I took a look at the reviews and figured I'd go for it.
It's been a few months now and I couldn't be happier with my decision. My floors are made of sealed hardwood, and I've struggled to find the right appliances and cleaning products to keep them spotless. I was intrigued by the fact that the device is a mop and vacuum cleaner all in one, uses disposable pads, and is cordless. The pads are easily locked into place on the bottom of the vacmop, and each pad contains a filter that holds vacuum debris.
For mopping, the Shark Vacmop uses a spray function. There's a compartment for cleaning solution, and the sprayer works with the simple push of a button. Shark has its own cleaning solution for wood floors, so I went ahead and bought that one to try. Upon use, I noticed that the mopping function left my floors streak-free. One note: The vacuum function should never be turned on while mopping wet floors because your cleaning solution can easily clog the filter and completely waste one of the pads.
The vacuuming function is powered through a button underneath the handle, and easily swoops up dirt through power suction. I find that I rarely have to do more than one round of vacuuming when using it. It also has a swivel function for you to easily reach smaller corners that typically require additional cleaning.
My only gripe with it is that it needs to be recharged fairly quickly, and the battery does take a while to recharge. When the battery runs out, your vacuum simply won't turn on and a red light will appear indicating that it needs to be charged. On the other hand, you don't need the battery for mopping so you can still use it for that without any power. The magnetic charger is included in the packaging and easily plugs into an outlet.
I've gone from having to clean my floors three times a week to only once a week thanks to the vacmop. And if there's ever a random spill or accident, it solves the issue in just a few seconds. Another thing that I'm a big fan of is its size, because I live in a small apartment and don't have much room for bulkier devices. It's compact, lightweight, and isn't taking up a ton of my space.
Amazon shoppers also can't get enough of it. "For $100, this little powerhouse vacuums up small debris so it is not left on the pad to be swiped around. The sprayer was ample and easy to use, the pad collected all the dust, and the weight was light and easy to maneuver," one said.
"The vacuum picks up the abundance of dog and cat hair, dry rice, dirt, and anything small you can think of. Also, with this product, the pads and cleaning solution can be purchased through subscribe and save, which, as a busy mom, makes my life so much easier to manage," shared another.
As someone who's used everything from non-electric cleaners, standard mops, steam mops, and larger vacuums, this has truly changed the way I keep my home clean. You can get yours for $100 on Amazon today.