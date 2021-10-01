This Steam Mop Removes Stained Grout and Dirt in Places Other Cleaners 'Couldn't Hope to Touch'
One thing's for certain: Steam mopping your floors will take your cleaning to a whole new level. Not only will it blast off sticky substances and forever-old stains, but a steam mop will also disinfect your tiles and hardwood floors. If you're in the market for a steam cleaner, consider the wildly popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop, as it's on sale for just $70.
One of the best things about the Shark steam mop is that it cuts cleaning time in half by eliminating scrubbing and spraying, and no matter how dirty your floors are to start, they'll pass the white-sock test with flying colors once you run this steam cleaner over them. Using just water, the Shark mop starts steaming in just 30 seconds, wiping up dirt, pet messes, and stained grout with ease. And because the steam is hot, it'll sanitize up to 99.9 percent of lingering bacteria on hard-floor surfaces like laminate and stone tiling—without harmful chemicals.
To buy: $70 (was $90); amazon.com.
The thick microfiber pads it comes with are dual-sided, allowing you to turn them over and continue steaming once one side is soiled. The diamond-stitch design and fiber materials pull mud and grime off floors and lock them in instead of just pushing them around. And when you're done, just put the pad in the wash.
Shoppers love that the floor steamer operates with a quick-release 18-foot power cord for cleaning without interruption. It also has a comfortable-to-hold handle and weighs just under 5 pounds, so even shoppers with arthritis can enjoy the cleaning process.
It's so beloved that the steam cleaner is Amazon's best-seller and has over 20,100 five-star ratings. It comes recommended by both professional housekeepers and people who use professional housekeepers.
"I just had a professional cleaning service deep clean my house," writes one Amazon shopper, who used the Shark steam mop after. "No disrespect to the cleaning service because they did their best, but this mop pulled up the ground-in dirt and grime that a traditional mop couldn't hope to touch. The bright white mop cover came up dark brown after just one pass! I'm super glad I bought this."
"I did not know how much I needed this until I had it," writes another. "The first time I used it, I became a believer… It heats up faster than the hot water on the sink, cleans better than whatever floor cleaner or Swiffer baby wipe you can buy. It dries much faster, and then you just toss the pad in the laundry and reuse it. I wish everything worked this well."
For a truly deep clean at a great price, go with the Shark Steam Pocket Mop while it's on sale at Amazon.