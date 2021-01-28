My Go-To Vacuum for Cleaning Pet Hair Is Finally Back in Stock on Amazon

Cleaning up after pets is no easy task, but having the right tools makes the process a lot simpler. After receiving the Shark Pet Pro Plus Cordless Handheld Vacuum as a wedding gift a few months ago, I've been using it to get rid of pet hair on everything including furniture, blankets, and hard-to-reach areas my normal vacuum can't get to. The best part is, it comes with three detachable brush heads ideal for cleaning a variety of surfaces.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
As someone who owns two black dogs and two cats, it's easy for pet hair to get a little out of control at my house. Dragging out my bulky vacuum every other day gets tiresome, too. This compact handheld vacuum allows me to suck up any loose hair balls (I find a lot of these) and is also a savior when it comes to cleaning carpeted steps. If you've ever tried vacuuming stairs, then you know how difficult it is to do with a full-size vacuum. Thanks to the extra large dust cup attachment, the task is a lot less daunting.
When I need to vacuum hair from underneath heavy furniture, I reach for the crevice tool instead of trying to move everything around by myself. The process is super quick and easy, which I appreciate since I have to clean up every few days to keep up with the pet hair.
I'm not the only one who's obsessed with this little gadget, either. More than 1,000 satisfied shoppers gave it five stars on Amazon. "This is a must have if you have pets," one reviewer said. "The battery life is good...it's not too heavy and has good suction power." Many other users say it's also a handy tool for cleaning pet hair in your car (along with the random french fry you might find under the seat).
With all this power and so much versatility—and for an affordable $80—the Shark Pet Pro Plus Handheld Vacuum is more than worth it. It's no surprise I can't stop raving about it, and if you're a pet owner, you'll understand exactly what I mean.