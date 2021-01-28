My Go-To Vacuum for Cleaning Pet Hair Is Finally Back in Stock on Amazon

As someone who owns two black dogs and two cats, it's easy for pet hair to get a little out of control at my house. Dragging out my bulky vacuum every other day gets tiresome, too. This compact handheld vacuum allows me to suck up any loose hair balls (I find a lot of these) and is also a savior when it comes to cleaning carpeted steps. If you've ever tried vacuuming stairs, then you know how difficult it is to do with a full-size vacuum. Thanks to the extra large dust cup attachment, the task is a lot less daunting.