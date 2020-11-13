Shark’s Robot Vacuum Is Nearly $200 Off (but Only for a Few More Days)

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Walmart already dropped a bunch of early Black Friday deals to help customers get a head start on holiday shopping. The first batch of price cuts was released on November 4, and this week, Walmart unveiled even more discounts on popular products, including the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum. It usually costs $394, but it’s on sale for $199.
The self-sufficient vacuum makes cleaning the floors so much easier. It connects to your WiFi network so you can operate it with an app on your smartphone. After mapping your home’s layout, it will know exactly where to go, and you can even send it to specific rooms or areas with the app. And if operating your robot vacuum cleaner with your phone isn’t high-tech enough, you can also use voice control with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Powerful enough to pick up large debris and pet hair, this vacuum is ideal for pet owners. It has an extra-large dust cup and a self-cleaning brushroll. Plus, it’s outfitted with a high-efficiency filter to trap 99 percent of dust, dander, and pet allergens.
To buy: $199 (was $394); walmart.com.
Once you put it to work, it cleans each room row by row. When it’s done, it will return to the base on its own to recharge and get ready to tackle the next mess.
The vacuum has hundreds of positive reviews from Walmart customers. Many say they were skeptical at first, but found the device easy to use and love how well it picks up daily debris, including large amounts of pet hair.
If you’re considering a vacuum upgrade, you’ll have to move fast: This deal will only last through November 15. Head to Walmart now to grab this Shark robot vacuum at a fraction of its usual cost today.