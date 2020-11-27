So Many Roomba Vacuums Are on Sale for Black Friday—Including Self-Emptying Models

Even if you don’t own a Roomba vacuum cleaner from iRobot, you’ve probably heard of the popular robot vacuum brand. They’re known for their ability to effortlessly and efficiently sweep away dust, dirt, and debris from the floor while you work, lounge, or sit back and watch. It’s also no secret that they typically cost a few hundred dollars. But the good news is that so many Roomba vacuums are on sale right now for Black Friday.
Unless you’ve managed to stay truly unplugged this week, you know that Black Friday 2020 deals have arrived. Many retailers even started the savings ahead of time with deals beginning as early as the first week of November. For instance, Walmart has been offering early Black Friday deals all month long, and Amazon kicked things off last Friday with an entire week of Black Friday discounts. Other retailers like Macy’s also revealed deals early this year.
If you missed out on some of the early deals, you can still take advantage of steep discounts on Roomba vacuum cleaners today. A variety of models from iRobot are marked down on Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s. The deals include the iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum for 36 percent off and the auto-emptying iRobot Roomba i3 for $200 off—just to name a few.
If you’re interested in more robot vacuum deals, keep scrolling to quickly scan some of the best Roomba vacuum cleaners on sale today.