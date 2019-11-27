Amazon’s Most Reviewed Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for $150—Its Lowest Price Ever

Image zoom amazon.com

If you thought you couldn’t afford your own around-the-clock cleaning service—think again!

While you may not be able to enlist the full-time help of a housekeeper or team of cleaners, the Ecovas Deebot robot vacuum is the next best thing for your floors and it’s currently 17 percent off for Black Friday. The top-rated vacuum, which is marked down to just $150 on Amazon, cleans your hardwood, carpet, and tiled floors whenever you want—and it’s just one of the many robot vacuums on sale for the biggest shopping day of the year.

The cleaning gadget is Amazon’s best-selling and most reviewed robot vacuum with over 2,800 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers love its affordable price point as well as its long battery life, durability, and powerful suction, which is great for collecting dirt, dust, and even pet hair. In fact, shoppers say it’s a “game-changer” for households with multiple cats and dogs, and it collects an impressive amount of pet dander.

To buy: $150 (was $180); amazon.com.

Designed with four cleaning programs, you can use your phone to schedule cleanings in its “auto mode” to vacuum an entire floor, “spot mode” to clean a small area, “single room mode” to sweep just your kitchen or another room, or “edge mode” to target hard-to-reach spots. The robot vacuum can clean for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and can be synced with your Alexa devices, allowing you to operate it with your voice.

The hands-free gadget can also vacuum under furniture and move seamlessly across various floors (like carpets and tiles), allowing you to walk away or leave the house while it works. If you hate vacuuming or want to eliminate a time-consuming chore from your weekly to-do list, this little gizmo (or one of these other discounted robot vacuums below) is just the thing to set up in your home.

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon:

“I used to sweep two times a day and vacuum at least every other day. Now I sweep one time a week (hard to reach corners and [debris] that Deebot can't pick up) and vacuum maybe one time a month,” one reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love having some help around here and find it so easy to keep the floors clean. Absolutely worth it!”

Compare it to Amazon’s popular $220 iRobot Roomba and $209 Eufy RoboVac, and you’ll see that it’s much cheaper than both. And according to its many praise-filled reviews, shoppers love it just as much—if not more—than its higher end counterparts.

It may also be just the thing to encourage your kids to chip in more around the house, according to Amazon shoppers. “Did you know that it has a remote that lets you drive it like a remote control car? My older kids love that,” one reviewer wrote. “The thing has paid for itself in babysitting alone. I also love that I can use it to motivate the kids.” A kid-friendly cleaning gizmo that gets young ones excited to vacuum—that is truly priceless.