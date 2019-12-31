The 20 Best Cleaning Tips We’ve Learned Over the Past 20 Years

Our Home Director, Stephanie Sisco, has said it before and she’ll say it again: The best way to clean a room is from top to bottom (while working your way out of the room).

In the May 2016 issue, Debra Johnson, a home cleaning expert for Merry Maids, explained the rationale: “Always clean from top to bottom so dirt falls downward and you don’t have to reclean, and tackle floors from the farthest end of a room, working your way toward the door,” she says. “Just imagine that you’re talking to a crazy party guest and you need to back away slowly without getting trapped in a corner. That’s how it is with dirt.”