This Handheld Steamer Is a ‘Life Changer’ for Deep Cleaning—and It's on Sale

If you're not already familiar with the rabbit hole of deep cleaning videos on YouTube, welcome. The clips of gunked-on grime and dirt being power-washed and blown away right before your eyes are just as cathartic as they are disgustingly satisfying. And chances are, they'll make you want to give your own space a cleanse.
One essential tool to make the deep-cleaning process easier? A steam cleaner! And right now, you can get this highly reviewed one on Amazon on sale just ahead of prime spring cleaning season.
With more than 3,800 glowing reviews left by shoppers who've already discovered its dirt-busting abilities, the PurSteam World's Best Handheld Steam Cleaner is one versatile cleaning tool you'll want in your corner. Since the lightweight and portable unit is designed with a 9.8-foot cord, it's ideal for using both inside and outside on everything from furniture and carpets to outdoor grills and more.
"It's been a life changer for me cleaning my tile floors," one reviewer said. "I've scrubbed my floors for hours, but the PurSteam gets them super clean without the hard work. I also tried it on a carpet stain and it came clean. It's super easy to use and does a great job deep cleaning. The top stays locked for a few minutes when you finish as a safety feature, so there are no worries on burning yourself. I'm actually having fun cleaning!"
The secret to the steam cleaning device's versatility lies in its use of hot, pressurized steam — which heats up in just four minutes — to get into hard-to-reach areas for targeted cleaning. Its attachments include an ironing brush, a straight nozzle, a nylon brush, an extension hose, a bent nozzle, a window squeegee, and an ironing brush cloth to keep materials safe. In other words, there's no task the small but mighty cleaner can't tackle.
"I deep cleaned my rugs, upholstery, cushions, backsplash, granite top, blinds, windows, mattress, [and] house slippers and was amazed at how clean everything looked," one shopper said. "I could see a drastic improvement. I love it. Also used it on a couple of stubborn spots on the hardwood floor, but you have to be careful since moisture is not good for the hardwood floors, but it did the job where my elbow grease had failed… It works really well for clothes, easier to use than ironing!"
Whether you need to tackle caked-on hairspray or grease, head to Amazon to enlist the help of the steam cleaner shoppers are calling a "life changer when it comes to deep cleaning" while it's still on sale.
