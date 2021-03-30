This Cleaning Product Line Is Eco-Friendly—and Yes, Sulfate-Free
And it comes packaged in refillable glass bottles or compostable containers.
Recently, there's been a surge in the number of cleaning product startups aiming to create the ultimate eco-conscious cleansers. This increased competition has pushed many companies to develop products that balance environmental impacts with formulas that really work. However, some companies have been accused of greenwashing, or using "eco-friendly" labels that are unregulated. So when we spotted PUR Home, a cleaning brand that's been deliberate and thoughtful with its product formulations and packaging—and is committed to improving upon them—we had to share the news.
Lavender laundry detergent, bathroom cleaner, multi-surface cleaner, and scrub cleaners, from $9, shoppurhome.com.
Sulfate-Free Cleaning Products
Angela Richarson started PUR Home because she simply couldn't find green cleaning products that really worked. "I was inspired to start PUR Home after using other products that claimed to be eco-friendly but were sulfate-based cleaners. I wanted a truly eco-product that was sulfate-free and low-toxic while remaining effective, because I have tried some natural eco-cleaners and felt they were not as thorough," she explains. She began formulated her own sulfate-free cleaning products in 2015, spent 18 months developing them, and launched PUR Home in 2017.
As a response to the "greenwashing" of other companies, PUR Home is transparent about its product formulations, even posting an ingredients glossary on its website that helps explain each component. Especially convenient for those with allergies, the glossary makes it easy to search for the ingredients you're trying to avoid. And just as important as what these products contain, PUR Home is committed to products without sulfates, parabens, and chlorine. They're also Leaping Bunny Certified, meaning they're free of animal testing at all stages of development.
Concentrated laundry detergent pacs, $13, shoppurhome.com.
Balancing Eco-Friendly and Budget-Friendly
Richardson reports that one of the big challenges she faced when creating truly eco-conscious products was remaining cost effective. "Most well-known household cleaners and laundry detergents are sulfate-based, as they tend to be inexpensive," she says. Sulfate-based products are cheaper, but in the long-term they cost us: sulfates make surface water and soil more acidic. "At the end of the day, what's most important is sharing ethical products that promote wellness for oneself and the earth." Priced at $9 for dish soap and multi-surface cleaning spray, and $19 for 50-ounce laundry detergent (enough for 50 loads!), paying a couple dollars more than the alternative is an investment in a more sustainable clean.