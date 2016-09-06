12 Things Only Professional Cleaners Know

“I wet a Brillo pad to clean my glass shower doors—it cleans soap scum and water spots faster and easier than anything else I’ve tried. (And no, it won’t scratch the glass),” says Donna Smallin Kuper. Every three months or so, she applies Rain-X Original Glass Treatment in order to repel water spots in the first place. Another way to avoid buildup is to squeegee the glass shower doors after you hop out of the shower. All of these methods come in handy to help prevent having to do more work scrubbing later on.

To buy: $10 for a box of 30 at amazon.com

Related: Speed-Clean Your Bathroom Checklist