The $7 Product Housekeepers Swear By

If there’s one thing I’ve learned while working at Real Simple, it’s that a successful day of cleaning is reliant on great, effective products. (OK, and maybe an upbeat playlist, too!) As the products editor, I’m always on the hunt for experts' go-to picks that will save time and make life a little easier. I recently tapped the professionals at Fairy, a housekeeping service in New York City and San Francisco, for their secret weapon that quickly gets a house spick-and-span.

Now, I had anticipated them spilling the beans about some magical product I had never heard of, something pricey, or one that’s only available wholesale and difficult to find at a retailer. But reader, you know what they said their go-to is? Good old Formula 409 Multi Surface Cleaner. Yes, the one in the white and red bottle with the impossibly fresh scent.

So why do they like it so much? For one, they say it’s super effective for a variety of uses—from removing toilet stains, to cleaning gunk in ovens, to even polishing up a dull bathtub. They also said the smell is pleasant and that a bottle lasts and lasts. And it’s no wonder why one bottle goes a long way—apparently the experts at Formula 409 even suggest diluting the solution with water to wash floors.

Want one more pearl of cleaning wisdom? The cleaning experts at Fairy also mentioned the one task you should tackle if you're short on time but want to make your home feel instantly cleaner: do a quick vacuum. We're keeping this trick in mind for the next time guests stop by on short notice.