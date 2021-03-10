Amazon Shoppers Say This $9 Pumice Stone Cleans Hard Water Stains Better Than Anything They’ve Ever Tried

If only cleaning every area in your home was as simple as running a towel across a surface. Unfortunately, stubborn stains, like hard water rings, limescale, and calcium deposits, require a bit more elbow grease. Instead of spending your Saturday scrubbing your toilet, over 10,000 Amazon customers recommend trying the Powerhouse Pumice Stone instead.
A type of volcanic rock, a pumice stone is a lightweight yet effective tool for removing stains on hard-to-remove stones—without scratching them. This pumice stone is 20 percent denser than similar models to really slough away stuck-on stains found on your toilet bowl, shower, sink, wall tiles, grill, and more. Despite its tough exterior, its ingredients are odorless, chemical-free, non-toxic, and eco-friendly.
To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com.
A $9 pumice stone may feel like an uninspired cleaning tool, but shoppers are so pleased with the results, they're calling it "magic." Others joke that they could hear "the angels sing" after the pumice stone helped them remove the rusty-colored water lines from their apartment toilet.
One reviewer says, "My husband and I were ready to purchase two new toilet bowls because no matter what I did to clean my bowls, I still had these horrible stains. I ordered this from Amazon and I couldn't be happier! Two of my dirty toilet bowls look brand new right now."
"Never thought I'd get excited about toilets," another reviewer starts before snapping before-and-after photos of their results.
Over 10,000 five-star Amazon reviews praise the pumice for its effective cleaning abilities. Customers also love its handle that helps you reach tough toilet stains without the risk of touching them, plus the ventilated storage case that allows the stone to dry when not in use.
Another unexpected feature? One shopper says they used a bit of the broken-off pumice to exfoliate their dry skin and calluses—though we recommend shelling out the extra $7 for a fresh set of spa tools.
This spring, tackle your toughest cleaning projects with the Powerhouse Pumice Stone from Amazon.