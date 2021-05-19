The Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Compare to Pricier Models Is 63% Off on Amazon Today

Normally priced at $300, the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is currently on sale for just $112—a fraction of the price of comparable vacuums. It's packed with plenty of features that make it stand out, like its four cleaning modes that include a spot-clean setting and an option that focuses on the edges of the room. The brushless design is especially great for pet owners, since there are no bristles that would inevitably get tangled with fur. Reviewers are especially impressed with the vacuum's battery life, which lasts up to 100 minutes. And if it runs out of battery in the middle of a job, it'll automatically go back to its charging base.