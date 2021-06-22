This Little-Known Robot Vacuum Is One of Amazon's Best Hidden Gems on Prime Day

On sale right now for just $118, this robot vacuum is certainly cheaper than some of the other Prime Day options, but that's not what drew me to it (though I love that I saved enough to buy a few more Prime Day deals). I was prepared to spend $400 on a high-end device, but as I began to read through the reviews for better-known-brands, I was discouraged to find some customers reporting that their vacuums broke after a year, were incredibly noisy, or didn't work as well as they had hoped. The OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, however, has tons of positive reviews (over 2,000, to be exact), and customers say it's better than their name-brand versions.