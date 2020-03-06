Over 7,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Microfiber Mop

Image zoom amazon.com

Mopping floors is one of the least popular chores for a reason. Not only is it time-consuming, but it can also be back-breaking work. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a mop that makes washing floors so easy, one customer even said mopping “no longer feels like a chore.”

The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop features a unique triangular design that makes cleaning corners and edges a breeze, and a flexible mop head with 360-degree rotation—meaning you can clean under furniture without moving anything. Along with a machine-washable head, the mop also boasts a telescopic handle that can be adjusted to the right size for your height.

Each mop comes with a compatible bucket that has a built-in foot pedal wringer so you can wring the mop without hunching over, and a splash guard that prevents excess water from spilling out. Plus, customers love that the mop head’s microfiber material means it can be used both wet (for a deeper clean) and dry (for a light dusting).

It’s no wonder the household essential is Amazon’s number one best-selling mop, with over 7,000 five-star ratings. “Absolutely love it,” wrote one shopper. “I recently had all new hardwoods installed and researched for days how to clean them and finally decided on this mop [and] bucket. I just love it. I didn’t want too much water on the wood as I cleaned them and this spinner is perfect! Easy to move around and use without bending over. I really like this set and am so happy with my purchase. The mop head cleans so well. I now look forward to mopping!!”

“Best mop I have ever owned, no joke,” wrote another. “It LEAVES NO STREAKS!!! This mop has a head you can pop off to wash, an adjustable handle that works for taller people like myself (or shorter people like my 5 year old). Super easy side to side mopping. No splashing. No bending over. No moving electrical cords.”

Normally priced at $38, the top-selling mop is currently marked down to just $30. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your shopping cart now if you want to score the popular cleaning tool at a discount.

To buy: $30 (was $38); amazon.com.