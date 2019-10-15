PSL Fans Will Love This Pumpkin-Scented Cleaning Set From Amazon

Image zoom amazon.com

While spring cleaning tends to get all the hype, fall cleaning is important, too—and this bundle is here to make the process feel even more festive.

This cleaning set from Mrs. Meyer’s features the brand’s popular dish soap, multi-surface spray, and hand soap in a delicious pumpkin scent that you’ll love even more than your favorite autumnal coffee drink—we’re looking at you, PSL (pumpkin spice latte). What’s more, there are a few other fall-inspired scents to choose from, including Apple Cider, Orange Clove, and Mum.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Several of Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning products have cult-like followings and have racked up thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. The brand’s wildly popular basil-scented hand soap, which is currently on sale, has earned over 1,700 perfect reviews with shoppers calling it “the absolute best scent.” Its Lemon Verbena liquid dish soap is equally as popular and has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers call it “the best dish soap ever” and “a superior product.”

The seasonal fall sets include both the top-rated hand soap and liquid dish soap, as well as a multi-surface everyday cleaner spray that can be used to tackle dirty tile and wood floors, countertops, walls, porcelain, bathroom fixtures, sealed stone surfaces, and more. Plus, they’re all paraben-free, so you can feel good about using it all over your home.

Reviewers love the autumnal pumpkin fragrance, calling it “the best scent.” The only common complaint comes from shoppers who wish the scent was offered in a candle—though you can always grab one in the brand’s popular Lavender, Basil, and Lemon Verbena scents.

“I love the Mrs. Meyers pumpkin scent so much!” one reviewer wrote. “It's my favorite scent I've tried so far! This set is great because you get three of the products that you'll use the most around the house. I just wish they made it in a room fragrance too!”

“The smell is wonderful and my house smells like fall when [I] use this and my apple cider candles,” another chimed in. “It really brings out the fall mood.”

One owner claims it smells so heavenly, it actually makes them want to tackle chores and projects around the house. “It smells like pumpkin pie,” one reviewer wrote. “I have tried other Mrs Meyers, but the pumpkin is my favorite. It makes me want to clean.” Please excuse us while we go order this set in bulk!