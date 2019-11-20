Image zoom amazon.com

Pet owners, rejoice! Thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a simple solution to the most common pet hair problem—that it gets everywhere.

The 4.7-star ChomChom dog and cat hair roller is nothing short of “life-changing,” “amazing,” and “the best product ever,” according to reviewers. The reusable $25 cleaning tool collects and removes pet hair from furniture, linens, carpet, clothes, and more with a gentle swipe—and works without vexing tape or batteries. It’s so effective and helpful, it’s earned over 4,800 five-star ratings. It’s no wonder reviewers write, “This thing should win an award for being so awesome.”

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Each roller features a patented, built-in brush and roller that traps hair with static electricity. Rock the cleaner back and forth over the area, and hair will automatically collect in the chamber. Once you’ve completed your cleaning, simply toss the hair out in the trash, and it will be ready to go again. The best part—it’s ready to use straight out of the box, and you won’t ever have to refill any of its components.

The Prime-eligible piece works on all kinds of surfaces, and efficiently removes pet dander, lint, and dust. Pet parents love its easy-to-empty canister, simple design, and overall value, claiming it’s a must-have for households with cats and dogs, and a helpful gift for all pet owners.

“Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever completely removed all the cat hair from my bed,” one reviewer wrote. “I have a long-haired tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas—it's that good.”

“We have a cat, a Golden-German Shepherd mix, and a corgi—needless to say, our battle with hair on the couch is never ending,” another reviewer shared. “This handheld magical hair-eating wizard is the most amazing invention ever! You simply rub [it] back and forth, and voila! It takes a ten minute vacuum struggle and turns it into a fun three-minute job. This is the holy grail all pet parents need!”

Users claim it works even better than a vacuum. “This thing is amazing!” one reviewer wrote. “It even got hair off of the carpet that our vacuum cleaner couldn't get.”

Ready to discover what all the hype is about? Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can have the game-changer at their door in just two days. We have a feeling you’ll be yet another shopper to give it a five-star review by this week’s end.