Keep Your Electronics Smudge-Free With This $10 Cleaning Tool

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A smudged laptop, tablet, or phone screen can be a major distraction, but it’s easy to put off cleaning your electronics if you’re not sure how best to wipe away fingerprints and debris without damaging them. While you might be tempted to simply run your shirt sleeve—or whatever else you might have lying around—on your screens, doing so often makes smudges even worse than they were before. Instead, consider investing in a tool that’s specifically designed to clean your most delicate (and valuable!) devices.

The cleaning and organization experts at Oxo Good Grips created this two-in-one cleaning product to wipe screens clean and sweep away whatever might be hiding in between the buttons on your keyboard. The Sweep and Swipe Laptop Cleaner is basically two tools in one, combining the gentle polishing power of a microfiber cloth with the dusting abilities of a fine-bristled brush. First, a microfiber pad removes fingerprints and smudges from laptop, smartphone, or tablet screens. Then, a soft retractable brush allows you to sweep off the dust, dirt, and crumbs that can end up on your keyboard.

The compact tool is small enough to bring with you on the go. You can pop it in your purse to use on your cell phone anywhere you are, or keep it at your desk so it’s always ready when your computer needs a clean. It even comes with a storage cover so both ends stay clean and protected when they’re not in use.

If the microfiber pad looks like it could use a cleaning, you can give it a refresh with a bit of warm water and mild soap. You can also clean the brush side of the cleaner by rinsing the bristles with warm water, wringing out any excess moisture, and reshaping the brush. Just be sure to let both ends air dry before you use them again.

The handy cleaning tool has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and customers say it works exactly as advertised. “I can’t handle fingerprints on my screen, and a dirty keyboard drives me nuts. This combo takes care of both of those issues,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “You will get a ‘huh, wow!’ from a coworker,” noting that it’s easy to use and small enough to throw in a laptop bag.

Ditch dirty screens for good and grab the Oxo Good Grips laptop cleaner from Amazon today.