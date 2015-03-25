How to Remove Every Type of Stain, in One Simple Chart

Over the past 20 years, Real Simple's editors have figured out how to tackle every single type of stain imaginable. Whether you need to know how to remove ink stains from your favorite blouse or how to remove coffee stains from a scarf, we've tested out multiple methods to find the best solution. Here, we're compiling all of our tried-and-true stain solutions, using basic supplies you likely already have around the house, such as white vinegar, dish soap, and detergent. Follow the tips below, then consult our ultimate stain removal chart for the step-by-step plan. It’ll be like that spill, smudge, or splatter never happened—promise.