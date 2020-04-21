This Is the Easiest Way to Clean a Burnt Pot So It Looks Shiny and New

Image zoom Getty Images

From pro chefs to home cooks, it happens to all of us from time to time: You left dinner on the stovetop a little too long, and now you have a burnt pot to clean. Typically, this dreaded cleaning task means lots of scrubbing. Want to spare yourself the extra elbow grease? Follow the steps below for how to clean a burnt pot, starting with the gentlest method and working your way up. Instead of soaking in soapy water overnight, let white vinegar and some added heat lift away burned bits. Then, grab our editor-approved tool for tackling stuck-on food. Using this method, your pots and pans will look shiny and new in no time.

Before you get started, double check what material the pot or pan is made out of. The methods below work well on both stainless steel and enameled cast iron, but since aluminum is a reactive metal, you'll want to skip the vinegar technique on this material. If you're dealing with a burnt cast iron pan, follow the cleaning and seasoning instructions here. No matter what material you're dealing with, it's always a good idea to start with the mildest, least abrasive cleaning technique first.

What You'll Need:

White vinegar

Spatula

Scrubber sponge

Pan scraper ($3, target.com)

Baking soda

How to Clean a Burnt Pot:

1. Deglaze with water: That's right, deglazing isn't just a cooking technique, it can be used for cleaning, too! Add a layer of water to cover the bottom of the pan, then heat on the stovetop. Let the water simmer for a couple minutes, then turn off the heat and carefully use a spatula or spoon to scape away burnt bits (grab the spatula you typically use with that pan so you know it won't scratch the surface).

2. Try it with vinegar: If deglazing with water didn't work, you can try the same technique with white vinegar on stainless steel or enameled cast iron pans (skip this step if you have an aluminum pan).

3. Scrape off stuck-on food: To remove stubborn burnt-on food, reach for these durable, dishwasher-safe pan scrapers ($3, target). Made of hard polycarbonate, they quickly scrape away the toughest grime, but they won't scratch the surface of enameled pots or pans. They may even allow you to skip the steps of soaking and deglazing the pan first.

4. Now get to scrubbing: Hopefully the steps above have helped remove most of the food and char, but there may still be some brown discolored areas. For stainless steel and enameled cast iron (not aluminum), mix up a paste of one part baking soda to one part warm water and use it to scrub away the stains.

The Dos and Don'ts of Cleaning Pots and Pans: