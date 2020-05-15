Our 7 Best Hacks to Deodorize Your Home

Over the years (20 of them, in fact!) Real Simple editors and our trusted experts have vetted hundreds of household cleaning tips—including tricks to deodorize your home. From smelly garbage disposals to stinky dishwashers, we've found dozens of ways to tackle unpleasant odors and freshen the air in our homes. If you're dealing with a smell situation in your home right now, first start by trying to identify and deal with the source of the odor, following this guide. Once you have the obvious things (Fluffy's litter box and last night's fish dinner) crossed off the list, try these tricks to make everything from the fridge to your sofa smell better. Your nose will thank you.