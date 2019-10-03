These Genius $8 Fuzzy Slippers Clean Your Floors While You Wear Them

Image zoom amazon.com

You can now clean your floors without lifting a finger—just your feet—thanks to these brilliant mop slippers.

These cozy “Slipper Genies” cost just $8 and are pretty much guaranteed to be your new favorite cleaning tool, according to Amazon shoppers. The fuzzy footwear feature microfiber soles to collect dust, dirt, and hair, meaning your next stroll to the fridge or trip to the laundry room will double as your daily sweeping or floor cleaning. Plus, they’re machine washable, so they’re easy to clean and re-use.

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

Reviewers are the first to admit that they look silly, but also call them the “best idea ever.” The cushy cleaning slippers have earned nearly 350 perfect reviews from pet owners, allergy sufferers, and self-professed clean freaks who praise their comfy feel and impressive scrubbing power that requires little to no effort. “Don’t laugh—they’re brilliant,” one reviewer wrote. “If you are lazy like me and have little time, it really does make a difference.”

“I know these are kind of ridiculous looking but these actually work,” another chimed in. “I'm super allergic to dust so these slippers actually reduce the buildup of it on a day-to-day basis. I've been wearing these slippers for a few months now and I wash them every week and put them right back on.”

Each pair features soft, microfiber bristle-covered soles that trap debris across hardwood, tile, and linoleum floors. Once the slippers have done their job, simply throw the removable soles in the washing machine or shake them out, and they’ll be ready to help you clean again.

And while they’re great for dusting and tackling spills, pet owners say they’re especially useful for removing dander, too. “They certainly do a great job on hair,” one reviewer wrote. “I have two cats, one of which is long-haired, and I just don't have the time to sweep our tile and hardwood floors daily. When I ran across these slippers on Amazon I figured I'd give them a try, and I've been quite pleased with the results.”

Cooks also love using them to clean their kitchens while they prep meals. “These slippers are a lifesaver,” one reviewer wrote. “I wear them when I'm cooking because there are always spills and splatters. I keep spray cleaner on the kitchen island and when there's a spill, I spritz the cleaner on the area and clean it quickly as I move around the kitchen. It's nice to have the floor clean after a big dinner without having to do anything but walk around.”

And while users rave about the inexpensive cleaning tool, they warn others to keep two things in mind. First, avoid fabric softener while washing to ensure the slippers maintain their clinging power. And second, get at least two or three pairs because you’ll likely end up using them non-stop. Some owners even recommend buying a pair for everyone in your family or passing them out as gifts. Cleaning fiends, say hello to your new go-to stocking stuffer!