 I Tried the Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Say Works as Well as a Dyson—and It Lives Up to the Hype

I loved how lightweight and easy to maneuver the Dyson was, and how powerful its suction capabilities were—but I didn't like its hefty price tag. Luckily, in my search for a stick vacuum of my own, I came across this 4-in-1 Moosoo option. Not only has it racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, but it has tons of rave reviews that say it works just as well as Dyson models. And since it's a fraction of the price of its expensive counterparts, I knew I had to give it a try.