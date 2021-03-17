 I Tried the Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Say Works as Well as a Dyson—and It Lives Up to the Hype

Over the years, I've tried everything from clunky traditional standup vacuums to compact handheld options, but I've never been a big fan of any of them (or of cleaning my floors in general). It wasn't until I tested out my sister's Dyson vacuum at her house one day that I realized a cordless vacuum was all I needed to finally stop hating this chore.
I loved how lightweight and easy to maneuver the Dyson was, and how powerful its suction capabilities were—but I didn't like its hefty price tag. Luckily, in my search for a stick vacuum of my own, I came across this 4-in-1 Moosoo option. Not only has it racked up more than 12,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, but it has tons of rave reviews that say it works just as well as Dyson models. And since it's a fraction of the price of its expensive counterparts, I knew I had to give it a try.
To buy: $110 with coupon (was $140); amazon.com.
Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is super easy to navigate through my apartment, and it converts from a stick vacuum into a handheld option with just the push of a button. Plus, it comes with different-sized attachments that allow me to clean hard-to-reach places, like corners and ceilings, with ease. I also love its built-in HEPA filtration system that removes up to 99 percent of microscopic dust and particles while it cleans, according to the brand.
But my favorite part is the LED light at the head of the vacuum. It helps me see everything in my path and ensures that I pick up every last piece of dirt, hair, and dust. The battery life lasts around 30 minutes at a time, which is more than enough to clean my entire one-bedroom apartment without having to plug it back in to recharge.
Even better, it seamlessly transitions between different types of flooring, cleaning the tiles, hardwood floors, and rugs in my apartment quickly and efficiently. I can honestly say my apartment has never been cleaner since I switched to this vacuum—in fact, I actually find myself vacuuming multiple times a week now because it is so easy to use.
If you're looking to give this cordless Moosoo vacuum a try for yourself, you're in luck, because the popular appliance is currently on sale for 14 percent off at Amazon. Plus, you can get an additional $10 off if you apply the coupon before checkout, meaning you can score it for just $110 right now. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so shop the vacuum now if you want to get it at such a steep discount—trust me, you won't regret it.