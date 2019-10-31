Amazon Shoppers Say This $110 Cordless Vacuum Is Just as Good as a Dyson—But It Costs Way Less

Image zoom amazon.com

Finding a lightweight and cordless vacuum cleaner with powerful suction and a long battery life is no easy feat, especially at a reasonable price point, which is why Amazon shoppers are raving about this affordable find.

The $110 MooSoo cordless stick vacuum, which also converts into a handheld vacuum, is currently labeled as “Amazon’s Choice” for cordless vacuums and has earned a near-perfect, 4.5-star rating. But what’s most impressive about the popular multi-surface cleaner has to be the over 1,300 praise-filled, five-star reviews shoppers have written, with many claiming it works just as well (if not better than) higher-end options on the market.

To buy: $110; amazon.com.

The versatile cleaner works on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, tile, marble, and more. It comes with two attachments—a motorized floor brush and dusting brush—that can be used in both its stick and handheld forms. Remove its long tube, and you can use it as a handheld vacuum to clean your car, upholstered furniture, blinds, and more.

The Prime-eligible machine also comes with a wall mount dock for easy storage and features built-in lights, a washable filter, and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system that removes allergens and dust from the air while it cleans.

Owners love its sleek profile, flexible and easy-to-maneuver design as well as its strong suction power that’s great for tackling pet hair and deep cleaning. They also appreciate its 30- to 45-minute battery life, which is perfect for most cleaning projects. “Let's be real, if I'm vacuuming for 45 minutes, then the vacuum is doing me a favor by forcing me to stop,” one reviewer pointed out.

The inexpensive vacuum is a nice option for those who aren’t ready to shell out big bucks for higher-end machines, according to reviewers who also own Dyson vacuums. Some found that they like the Moosoo even better than models that cost hundreds of dollars.

“Currently own a Dyson vacuum, but [this] is a great alternative,” one reviewer wrote. “It might look small and delicate, but it does it’s job well. The flexibility of the vacuum is unreal! It twists easily and the added light on the bottom is a nice touch and very useful for going under couches and beds. All in all, very happy with my purchase. If you’re looking for a compact, flexible, powerful, and affordable vacuum, this is your best bet!”

“I really love the Dyson cordless vacuum. Problem is, I don't have $300, $400, or $500 to spend on a vacuum cleaner!” another reviewer chimed in. “Solution: the Moosoo cordless vacuum! Had this thing for about a week, and have been very impressed with it overall—good battery life, good suction, cleans well. For the price, this thing is a steal!”

Whether you’re looking to replace your old vacuum, expand your assortment of cleaning tools, or gift one to a family member, this multi-use option comes highly recommended and won’t cost you big bucks. Sounds like a no-brainer to us!