This ‘Magical’ Stain Remover Eliminates Old and New Stains—and Costs Less Than $10

If you've been spending more time at home than ever before, you may need help in the cleaning department. Carpets, couches, and clothes can definitely take a beating from that extra time spent living and working inside. And if you have kids or pets, forget about it! So searching for a product that works on hard-to-remove stains—but is also safe around the aforementioned kids and pets—can be challenging.
Luckily, the Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater fits the bill. Although it has a pleasant-sounding name, it is anything but on stains. The spray has a powerful formula that shoppers call "magical," working on rugs, upholstered chairs, and couches alike. But it's made with a non-toxic formula that's free from chlorine, bleach, peroxide, and sulfates, and is safe to use in your home.
Shoppers also report that it can eliminate grease, pet stains, spaghetti sauce, and much more without discoloring fabric: "There is not a stain that this [cleaner] cannot tackle," one wrote.
Another reviewer said that the spray works almost instantaneously, writing, "My kid got raspberries on my off-white cardigan, and it came out within seconds of me spraying this."
Best of all, the cleaner works just as well on old stains as it does on new ones. One shopper wrote that, in addition to removing spaghetti sauce from a white dress shirt, the spray "got a year-old blowout stain out off some baby PJs."
The stain remover comes in a four-ounce bottle that's convenient to take on the go. But if you're looking for something that won't spill in a purse or diaper bag, opt for the wipes. They work just as well as the spray, come in a pack of 25 for $23.99, and are great to have on-hand while out and about.
We can't recommend this stuff enough—and have used it in our own homes to get stains out of couches and school uniforms—and neither can the over 2,500 Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. Shop the Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray and wipes below.
Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray
To buy: $7.95; amazon.com
Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Wipes
To buy: $23.99; amazon.com