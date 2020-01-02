5 Miraculous Cleaning Tablets That Take the Elbow Grease Out of Cleaning
Clean your water bottle, washing machine, and dishwasher—no scrubbing necessary.
It's become such an accepted part of our cleaning routines, most of us don't question that a sparkling clean home will require some serious elbow grease. But hey, it's 2020 and robotics can now do our vacuuming and mopping for us! And the miraculous cleaning tablet is here to cut down on the time we spend scrubbing. Recently, more and more companies are developing fizzy cleaning tablets to wash everything from the toilet bowl to our reusable water bottles. These hardworking tablets will break down residue and fight stains, so we don't have to. Here are five cleaning tablets that will make our modern cleaning routines a little bit easier.
1
For Your Water Bottle
If you avoid washing your resuable water bottle because of the effort it will require, invest in these cleaning tablets. Reviewers report that these tablets will remove even stubborn coffee stains.
To buy: From $8, amazon.com.
2
For Your Washing Machine
Yes, even your washing machine needs to be cleaned every now and then. In fact, these tablets that break down residue inside the machine could be the difference between fresh-smelling bath towels and that dreaded mildew smell.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
3
For Your Toilet
How do you make cleaning the toilet bowl less gross? Make the process as hands-off as possible. Simply drop one of these tablets into your toilet tank, and it will clean the toilet bowl and fight stains with each flush.
To buy: $3, target.com.
4
For Food Storage Containers
Belive it or not, Efferdent tablets can clean much more than just dentures. To clean food store containers with tough stains, fill the containers with warm water, then drop in a few tablets. The bubbling, fizzing tablets will do the scrubbing for you.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
5
For Your Dishwasher
Are your freshly-washed glasses looking cloudy? These dishwasher-cleaning tablets can help. Each tablet will break down residue and mineral buildup, so dishes will come out cleaner.
To buy: $4, amazon.com.