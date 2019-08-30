7 Ways to Make Your Home Feel Cleaner Than It Is

Adding a plant or a bouquet of fresh flowers is an easy way to instantly make any room feel more well cared-for. That's why it's a common staging trick used by real estate agents and a styling trick for magazine photo shoots. Plus, some plants don't just make the room look clean, but certain varieties actually purify the air.

Fresh flowers also help make a room appear more polished. Plus, the light floral scent will give your home a wonderful aroma.

