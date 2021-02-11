Want Your Home to Really Sparkle? Don't Forget These Little Details the Next Time You Clean

Windows tend to accumulate dust, fingerprint smudges, and who knows what from animals and kids who smush their noses up against them. You’re probably already hitting them with the glass cleaner on a regular basis, but what about the screens and the external side of the window covered by said screen?

“Over time, your home won’t look as bright as it used to be if these spots are neglected,” says Brian Sansori, senior vice president of the American Cleaning Institute. “Remove the screens and use a soft brush to clean with water and mild dish soap. Then rinse and air dry before replacing.”

Try something like the MyLifeUNIT Mesh Screen Cleaner ($14.99; amazon.com). For the windowpanes themselves, use your preferred glass cleaner with a clean cloth or paper towel. You can also try plain vinegar. If they’re high, either break out the ladder or consider the long-handled squeegee route. Try ITTAHO Multi-Use Window Squeegee ($16.99; amazon.com).

“While cleaning, it’s a good time to also wipe down windowsills, frames, and blinds and launder your curtains,” adds Sansoni. Ideally, this is done quarterly.