The When-to-Wash-It Handbook

Real Simple put together an expert consensus on how frequently you need to launder key warm-weather pieces—barring stains or especially sticky days, that is.





Bras

How often you should wash them: After 3 to 4 wears.



What to know: Bras don’t come into direct contact with the underarms, so they can withstand a few wearings. But they need a 24-hour break between wears for the elastic to recover, so try a rotation system: Line them up in a drawer. In the a.m., take a bra from the front, then send it to the back of the line in the p.m.



Exception to the rule: Sweat a lot? Then wash bras daily with a gentle baby detergent, like Dreft. “Perspiration wears down the elastic, so keeping a bra clean will increase its life span,” says Jennifer Manuel Carroll, owner of the Seattle lingerie shop Bellefleur.