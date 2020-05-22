4 Things You Should Do (and 3 You Shouldn’t) to Extend the Life of Your Washing Machine

Just like cleaning your dishwasher can make your dishes sparkle and the appliance last longer, the same is true for your washing machine. A clean washing machine will not only get your clothes cleaner, but it will also help maintain the appliance.

Follow these steps for a thorough cleaning, or if your machine has a "Tub Clean Cycle," run it once a month or after every 30 washes. This will help remove lingering soap scum and buildup.