Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These mini moves will keep your clothes washer working for years to come.

1. Leave the lid open between uses. Air-drying will curb mildew growth.

2. Pop in a bleach-free washer cleaner (like Affresh; $10 for five, walmart.com) once a month to blast away odor-causing residue. Run the machine empty on a hot cycle.

3. Make sure that your washer is level. Otherwise vibrations can damage your floor and prematurely wear out key components, like the shock absorbers and the tub bearings. (Plus, there’s that terrible noise.) Place a level on top of the machine and adjust the feet, which typically screw up and down, accordingly. If this doesn’t help, beef up the floor with a 3/4-inch-thick piece of plywood that’s a little larger than the machine’s base. It will help absorb vibrations.