This Top-Rated Collapsible Laundry Basket Saves So Much Space in Your Home
If there's one thing everyone can relate to, it's the frustration of figuring out storage solutions in your home. In an ideal world, we'd all have apartments, houses, lofts, etc. with enough space for all of our belongings, but more often than not we find ourselves having to compromise. When it comes to laundry, hampers and baskets can take up so much room throughout the home, and their bulkiness can be frustrating. Amazon shoppers found a simple solution with the Sammart Collapsible Laundry Basket, which fits basically anywhere.
The plastic laundry basket is perfect for everything from small to large loads of clothes. It can be flattened when not in use, and just pops back up when you need it. To open the basket, pull one side up at a time. Then, to put it away, reverse the process. From there, you're able to easily store in your laundry room or any other area of your home where it doesn't need to be visible. It saves over 70 percent of storage space compared to traditional laundry baskets.
Its side handles offer a comfortable grip, which is extra important when carrying those heavier loads to and from your washer and dryer. After it folds, it's only 3.5 inches in height, and when used in its full open form, it measures at 22.5 by 17.5 by 10.5 inches. And because it's made of plastic, it's very easy to clean if it gets dirty while stored away.
And because Amazon shoppers love products that are versatile, it comes as no surprise that this laundry basket actually has multiple uses. Some customers use it as a tub to bathe their pets, since it is waterproof and easy to clean. Others use it for icing beverages outdoors on a hot day or for cleaning toys and soaking clothes. Because it's so easy to fold down and put away, you can bring it with you on the go for any of your needs—it's even easy enough to keep in your car.
Buy It! Sammart Collapsible Laundry Basket, $27.90; amazon.com
"Great for holding around five gallons of water and washing various large objects and then sanitizing them for my mead-making hobby. It's probably an excellent choice as a wash basin for camping too," one reviewer shared.
"I'm planning to use this when I need to load and unload groceries from my house to my RV. We've been using a regular laundry basket for years to do this, but you have to take that back into the laundry room as it won't stow on the RV. This collapsible basket can easily stow on the RV and go with us," shared another.
Make space in your home with this versatile laundry basket you can get on Amazon today for $28.