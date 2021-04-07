How to Remove Stains From a Wedding Dress and Save the Day

You've found the perfect wedding dress and chosen your colors, a venue, and a theme to showcase its beauty. But because perfection is so difficult to maintain, a stain appears on the dress and is as obvious as a flashing neon sign. Don't panic, there are ways to remove stains from a wedding dress, even at the last minute.

Rules for Removing Stains From a Wedding Dress

The number one rule of stain removal is don't make it worse. Never go with your first instinct to rub or scrub the stain on your wedding dress. Instead, if the stain comes from a liquid, use a white paper or cotton towel to blot away as much moisture as possible. For solid residue on the fabric of the dress, use the edge of a spoon, a dull knife, or a credit card to gently lift it away.

When it is time to treat the stain, always work from the outer edges toward the center to help prevent the stain from spreading. All cleaning products should be tested first on an interior seam to make sure there is no color change or damage to the fabric. Once the stain is removed, if you must dry the area in a hurry, use a hairdryer, but be sure to keep it set on low heat and at least six inches away from the dress to prevent damage to the fabric, trim, and beading.

Stock Up on Stain Removal Supplies

Cotton swabs

White cotton or paper towels

Clear dishwashing liquid

Stain removal wipes or pen

Isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol

Sticky tape

Dull edged knife, spoon, or credit card

Baby powder, cornstarch, baking soda, white or off-white chalk

Out, Damned Spot, Out (or at Least Hide), I Say

If a stain finds your dress in the weeks before the wedding, the safest bet is to take it to a professional dry cleaner. But if there isn't time for all that, here are some tips on how to remove or hide different types of stains on your wedding dress and save the day.

How to Remove Common Stains from a Wedding Dress