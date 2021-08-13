The Best-Selling Travel Steamer on Amazon Is Only $26
Decades that have come and gone are fun to revisit through fashion, books, music, and movies, but the thrill of nostalgia definitely does not extend to appliances. There was once a time when the only way to erase wrinkles from clothing was to pull your iron and ironing board out of the closet. The pair was functional at its best, and terribly cumbersome at its worst, often causing a chore pileup as clothes that needed additional attention were tossed aside in favor of those that were ready to wear. Thankfully, steamers entered onto the scene, including this shopper-loved portable steamer that is so compact and light, it easily fits in a suitcase.
With more than 24,000 ratings, the OGHom handheld steamer has been ranked as the number one best-selling device in Amazon's "Travel Garment Steamer'' category. That's likely due in part to the many standout features of the steamer, such as its ability to produce steam within two minutes of warming up. Plus, the steamer calls for just over a single cup (or 240 milliliters) of water, which lasts for 15 minutes of uninterrupted use.
"I absolutely love this steamer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I needed one because I have [a lot] of very delicate clothes that would burn if ironed, and irons are too big and bulky. I didn't want to splurge on a professional or expensive steamer, so I saw this one and bought it. [It's] one of the best purchases of my life! So easy to assemble and [has] very simple instructions and helpful advice. I would recommend this to everyone, and [I] am going to buy another as a gift for a friend."
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
Just like an iron, the OGHom handheld steamer can remove wrinkles from a variety of garments and fabrics, including dress shirts, pants, blouses, and even wedding dresses. The clear bonus of using a steamer, especially in a hotel room or an apartment, is you simply hang your clothes and steam, rather than having to store and prep an iron and ironing board. The 9-foot cord is another bonus, as it offers users the ability to choose the best spot to steam rather than having to remain in the location closest to an outlet.
"Fantastic little device," wrote another reviewer. "This is going to work great for travel purposes. It's small and compact, which makes it easy to pack away in travel bags. It's convenient when you don't have the option to use an iron and ironing board, because you can smooth out wrinkles while the shirt hangs up. It was very easy to set up, easy to use, and worked like a charm."With materials that prevent the steamer from rusting, a compact size, and the ability to warm up within 120 seconds, the OGHom handheld steamer will never make you miss the days of clunky irons and ironing boards. Stock up on one, and save your nostalgia for the best of pop culture instead.