Sales for This Space-Saving Laundry Hamper Just Jumped By Over 300% on Amazon

For the past year, we've spent more time at home than, well, ever. We've learned to make the most of what we have, turning one living area into an office, gym, movie theater, and more. Along the way, space-saving storage hacks have become essential—after all, there's nothing motivating about a messy work-from-home setup.
That newfound interest in home organizing could explain the Lifewit Collapsible Hamper's recent surge in popularity. Over the past 24 hours, sales for the laundry basket have risen by 368 percent on Amazon.
The Lifewit hamper has a wire frame that allows it to stand on its own. Its thick polyester fabric is lined with a waterproof coating to keep it safe from wet clothes, and its extra-long handles make it easier to carry than other run-of-the-mill options. Plus, the basket effortlessly folds into a thin rectangular shape, so it takes up minimal space you're not using it.
The striped hamper is available in 72- and 100-liter sizes. According to the brand, the former can hold up to one-and-a-half loads of laundry, while the latter easily carries two. It's received over 8,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say both varieties provide more than enough space.
"This is the best laundry hamper I've ever had," one reviewer wrote. "I live in an apartment that has no washer and dryer, so I have to carry my laundry to the laundry room provided or drive it somewhere. And this hamper is wonderful! It is huge and strong. The handles are perfect for carrying it on your arm comfortably."
Others use the hamper as a multipurpose storage unit, like this shopper who says it's great for keeping toys in one place: "Perfect for toys in the kids' room. I was tired of picking up toys and these make it super easy for them to just put them away themselves."
"We ordered this to use as a recycle collection bag for paper and cardboard," said another. "It fits in a small space, stands up on its own when empty, and holds a lot. We don't have curbside recycling, so we needed a way to drive our cardboard to a dumpster. Very pleased!"
Prices for the Lifewit Collapsible Hamper start at $17 for the smaller size, and $27 for the large option. It's a space-efficient way to keep clutter in check, no matter how you use it.