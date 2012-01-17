14 Laundry Room Ideas
Zen Bamboo Laundry Hamper
Beautiful and functional, it features a divided, handled lining for easy sorting and transport.
To buy: $99, containerstore.com.
Featured January 2012
Sweater Stone
Remove any unsightly pilling on your favorite tops with this ingenious tool. Store it in the laundry room to help keep your fabrics as good as new.
To buy: $18, store.thelaundress.com.
Sport Detergents
Don’t ruin new workout clothes by washing them with harsh detergents. These are specially made to maintain the high-tech qualities of your favorite gear.
To buy: $17, rouxmaison.com.
Real SimpleLaundry Tote
Ideal for trips to the laundromat (or even the basement), this tote is sturdy and roomy—it holds three loads. Removable dividers keep stacks of clean, folded clothes neatly organized.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Downy Unstopables
A capful of these hard-working pellets added to a load makes that “just washed” scent last and last.
To buy: $11, drugstore.com.
Nellie’s Dryerballs
Use in place of dryer sheets to reduce wrinkles and soften fibers. The balls also help reduce drying time by separating fabrics throughout the drying process.
To buy: $20, crateandbarrel.com.
Sock Cop Clips
No more lost socks! Clip pairs together for washing and drying.
To buy: $9, containerstore.com.
Le Labo Signature Detergent by The Laundress
Give special garments the royal treatment with this concentrated detergent, which is infused with Rose 31 fragrance from high-end perfumer Le Labo. Add just two capfuls to your wash and the fresh scent will linger for days on clothing and sheets.
To buy: $45 for 16 ounces, thelaundress.com.
Woven Nylon Hamper by The Container Store
It’s sturdier than it looks: This tall woven-nylon basket features a steel wire frame, so it can manage heavy loads with ease. For comfort, its handles are covered with smooth plastic tubing. It’s even pretty enough to pinch-hit as a bathroom storage container when shelf space is at a premium.
To buy: $40, containerstore.com.
Frost Drying Rack by Ikea
The whopping 20 yards of clothesline on this steel drying rack could easily accommodate an entire load of laundry. You can use it outdoors, too: Its UV-treated plastic coating won’t crack or rust. And it neatly folds flat for space-saving storage.
To buy: $20, ikea.com for stores.
Bra Washing Cube by Handy Laundry
Laundering your unmentionables by hand is a chore. Now you can machine-wash them, thanks to this convenient mesh pouch. Bras are safely tucked inside, so hooks won’t snag on other items, and the plastic ribbing will preserve their shape.
To buy: $5, handylaundry.com.
Mesh Sneaker Wash Bag by Whitmor
- Zip soiled or scuffed sneakers into this soft, polyester mesh bag and drop it in with a regular load. It allows air, water, and detergent to circulate between shoes and the washing tub, so footwear emerges looking like new. Plus, laces won’t get tangled around the agitator. Two snapping looped closures allow for convenient air-drying on shower rods or hooks.
- To buy: $12, amazon.com.
FlipFOLD Shirt and Laundry Folder
- Turn a messy heap of clothes into a department store–worthy display with this ingenious folding tool. Its plastic panels help you quickly fold shirts, sweaters, pants, and towels the same way every time, so clothes will take up less space on crowded closet shelves and in cramped dresser drawers.
- To buy: $19, flipfold.com.
Tubtrugs by Gardener’s Supply
These sturdy polyethylene tubs aren’t just for hauling plants, rocks, and soil. You can use them to hand-wash delicates or to store laundry supplies. Prevent laundry mix-ups by assigning each family member a different bright color.
To buy: $15 each, gardeners.com.
