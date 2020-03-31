Do This Before You Store Away Your Winter Clothes
It's time to make some space in our closets!
Pulling out your summer clothes can feel like a second Christmas when you stumble on so many things you forgot you had. But what makes the process even better is finding your clothes exactly the way you left them—ideally, intact, clean, and fresh-smelling. All it takes is a little prep work before you put them away for the season. Here's how to store winter clothes the right way, from washing them properly to keeping them safe from moths and other pests. Bonus: You're about to free up a lot of space in your closet.
1
Step 1: Sort
Go through your clothes and figure out what you want to keep and what you want to donate or toss. Look for rips, tears, or holes to figure out what to get rid of, but anything in good condition can go to charity. There’s no point in storing clothes you don’t want anymore—who has extra space for that?
2
Step 2: Clean
Launder or dry clean the clothes that need to be stored. You don’t want to pack up clothes with sweat, stains, odors, or dirt because it can break down the clothing fibers over time or produce mold or mildew. Any potential food odors or stains can also attract unwanted pests.
3
Step 3: Store Them
Store your clothes in a plastic bin—way better than cardboard, the plastic helps protect your clothes from water, bugs, and moisture. Pack heavier clothing pieces on the bottom of the bin, layering the lighter items on top. Clothing needs to breathe, that’s why roomy plastic bins work better than vacuum seal bags.
The size of the plastic bins will depend on the clothing you have to store and the amount of space you have. If your storage space is minimal, there are clear, plastic underbed storage containers. Depending on how organized you want to be, affix a label on each underbed storage container listing general contents (like "sweaters") or a line-by-line item inventory.
4
Step 4: Stow Your Delicates
Do the same thing with your delicates, but this time, layer acid-free tissue paper between pieces. Also, instead of plastic bins, it’s smart to use archival boxes made specifically for delicate or vintage clothing that allows them to breathe.
5
Step 5: Repel Pests
Before closing up your containers and tucking them away, place some cedar chips into the container. Not only do they smell nice, but they’re also a natural alternative to mothballs, so they’ll help keep pests away.
6
Step 6: Stash Your Shoes
Prep your boots and winter shoes for storage too! Give them a good cleaning to remove any dirt or salt from the outside. Then, to help them keep their shape while they’re in storage, stuff them with extra paper or rolled up magazines (perfect for boots).
7
Step 7: Choose the right storage spot
Pack the clothes away, but not just any place. While most people have extra room in a basement or attic, they might not be the best places to store clothes. Attics typically get too hot or humid and can damage clothing, while basements are prone to dampness, which can cause clothes to mold or mildew. If you can, store winter clothes in an extra closet or tucked away in a central area of your home, like under the bed. If you really don’t have the extra room, consider renting a temperature controlled storage unit.
OK, now you’re really ready for the start of a new season!