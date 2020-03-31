Store your clothes in a plastic bin—way better than cardboard, the plastic helps protect your clothes from water, bugs, and moisture. Pack heavier clothing pieces on the bottom of the bin, layering the lighter items on top. Clothing needs to breathe, that’s why roomy plastic bins work better than vacuum seal bags.

The size of the plastic bins will depend on the clothing you have to store and the amount of space you have. If your storage space is minimal, there are clear, plastic underbed storage containers. Depending on how organized you want to be, affix a label on each underbed storage container listing general contents (like "sweaters") or a line-by-line item inventory.