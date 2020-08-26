Yes, There’s a Right Way to Clean Your Dryer Vent—Here’s How
This simple task will help your clothes dry faster—and could even prevent a fire.
Not to scare you, but dryers start approximately 2,900 fires each year in the U.S., due to a buildup of lint inside the ventilation duct-work. The good news is some routine maintenance and knowing how to clean a dryer vent can help prevent these disasters. Depending upon how often you use your dryer, follow the steps below to clean the dryer vent about once every 3 to 6 months. Also remember to clear out the lint filter after every single use. Bonus: your clothes will not only dry faster, but they'll also stay lint-free, so you can put down that lint roller.
How to Clean a Dryer Vent, Step-by-Step
Carefully move the dryer away from the wall and disconnect the vent pipe from the back of the dryer. You may need to remove a duct clamp or duct tape.
Clean out any lint with an extendable dryer vent pipe brush. These are available at most home-goods stores.
Move the brush back and forth in a circular motion through the detached vent pipe, wall piping, and dryer opening. It should feel like snaking a bathroom drain to unclog it.