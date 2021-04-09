Consider this startling fact the next time you reach for a bottle of laundry detergent at the supermarket: 700,000,000 plastic laundry jugs are dumped into landfills across North America every year.

Tru Earth is one of the many companies hoping to fix this problem, and as already mentioned, its laundry strips have received very favorable reviews. (And just in case you’re not totally satisfied, the company offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee.)

Laundry strips work in all washing machines, and they're easy to use; they simply dissolve once you put them in hot or cold water.

But here are a few more reasons why these laundry strips are an improvement over your giant jug of liquid detergent. To begin with, the strips have a much smaller eco-footprint than liquid and even powder detergent. The most obvious win is that they’re not delivered in a big plastic jug, and use zero plastic. In addition, because the strips and their packaging are so lightweight, there’s a dramatic reduction in the fuel consumption associated with transportation of these products, and thus a reduction in global warming carbon emissions. Tru Earth claims its product reduces emissions by a whopping 94 percent compared to liquid and powder detergent.

As an added bonus, these strips are far healthier than many standard detergents. They're paraben-free, phosphate-free, and have no bleach or added dyes.