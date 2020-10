No matter how many hours you spend doing laundry , this is one household task that feels never-ending (especially if you have a big family or some messy eaters at home). While the laundry basket you use might seem like a minor choice, it can be the difference between feeling frustrated and fatigued every time you carry a load of laundry up the stairs and saving yourself from back pain. To make sure you have the tools to get the wash done as quickly as possible, we've rounded up some of the best laundry baskets around. Some are ideal for small spaces, while others are extremely durable, and one is the cutest option for your kids' room. The straps on one make it perfect for toting clothes to the laundromat, while the wheels on another let you roll it directly to the laundry room. Pick the best laundry basket for your lifestyle and family to get the wash done in record time.