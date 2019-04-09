This laundry basket is called a "crunch can" for a good reason—when it's not in use, it scrunches up so you can store it on the side of your washing machine or in the back of your bedroom closet. The lining on the inside of the can is easy to wipe clean, so you don't have to worry about loading it up with dirt-stained baseball uniforms and sauce-splattered dish towels.

To buy: $20, containerstore.com.