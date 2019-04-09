The 7 Best Laundry Baskets to Make Laundry Day Much Easier
Best Laundry Basket with Wheels
Want to store your laundry basket on the side of your closet, in a tiny nook in your bathroom, or behind your bedroom door? This slim laundry basket is just eight inches wide, so it's easier to stash. The best part: It has wheels, so rolling it to your laundry room is virtually effortless.
Most Durable Laundry Basket
Designed with a built-in curve so it fits snugly against your hip, this sturdy plastic laundry basket is in it for the long haul. You'll never have to worry about this durable basket breaking if you overfill it with heavy towels, and the smooth surface is easy to wipe clean. At just $10, it's also one of the best bargains on this list.
Best Laundry Basket for Kids' Room
In your kids' room, opt for a laundry basket that's equal parts practical and adorable. Plus, with a cute shark-shaped laundry hamper in their room, your little ones might actually remember to put their laundry where it belongs.
Best Foldable Laundry Basket
For a small laundry room or closet, this foldable laundry basket is a space-saving option. Open it up when it's time to do a load of laundry, and fold and tuck it away when the chore is done. According to Amazon reviewers, it's lightweight yet big enough to fit an entire week's worth of laundry.
The easiest way to make doing the laundry slightly more enjoyable? Invest in a pretty wicker laundry basket that will make you smile every time you walk into your laundry room.
The Best Laundry Bag for Toting to the Laundromat
Whether you carry your wash to the laundromat or lug it down three flights of stairs, a laundry hamper that doubles as a wearable backpack will make it easier to transport. This is a must-have for college students who live in dorms.
Best Laundry Basket for Small Spaces
This laundry basket is called a "crunch can" for a good reason—when it's not in use, it scrunches up so you can store it on the side of your washing machine or in the back of your bedroom closet. The lining on the inside of the can is easy to wipe clean, so you don't have to worry about loading it up with dirt-stained baseball uniforms and sauce-splattered dish towels.
