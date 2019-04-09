The 7 Best Laundry Baskets to Make Laundry Day Much Easier

By Katie Holdefehr
Updated April 09, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Getty Images/lowes.com
No matter how many hours you spend doing laundry, this is one household task that feels never-ending (especially if you have a big family or some messy eaters at home). While the laundry basket you use might seem like a minor choice, it can be the difference between feeling frustrated and fatigued every time you carry a load of laundry up the stairs and saving yourself from back pain. To make sure you have the tools to get the wash done as quickly as possible, we've rounded up some of the best laundry baskets around. Some are ideal for small spaces, while others are extremely durable, and one is the cutest option for your kids' room. The straps on one make it perfect for toting clothes to the laundromat, while the wheels on another let you roll it directly to the laundry room. Pick the best laundry basket for your lifestyle and family to get the wash done in record time. 

RELATED: 12 Laundry Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Best Laundry Basket with Wheels

Amazon

Want to store your laundry basket on the side of your closet, in a tiny nook in your bathroom, or behind your bedroom door? This slim laundry basket is just eight inches wide, so it's easier to stash. The best part: It has wheels, so rolling it to your laundry room is virtually effortless. 

To buy: $18, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Most Durable Laundry Basket

Lowe's

Designed with a built-in curve so it fits snugly against your hip, this sturdy plastic laundry basket is in it for the long haul. You'll never have to worry about this durable basket breaking if you overfill it with heavy towels, and the smooth surface is easy to wipe clean. At just $10, it's also one of the best bargains on this list. 

To buy: $10, lowes.com.  

3 of 7

Best Laundry Basket for Kids' Room

Container Store

In your kids' room, opt for a laundry basket that's equal parts practical and adorable. Plus, with a cute shark-shaped laundry hamper in their room, your little ones might actually remember to put their laundry where it belongs. 

To buy: $15, containerstore.com

Advertisement

4 of 7

Best Foldable Laundry Basket

Amazon

For a small laundry room or closet, this foldable laundry basket is a space-saving option. Open it up when it's time to do a load of laundry, and fold and tuck it away when the chore is done. According to Amazon reviewers, it's lightweight yet big enough to fit an entire week's worth of laundry. 

To buy: $16, amazon.com

5 of 7

Home Depot

The easiest way to make doing the laundry slightly more enjoyable? Invest in a pretty wicker laundry basket that will make you smile every time you walk into your laundry room. 

To buy: $43, homedepot.com

6 of 7

The Best Laundry Bag for Toting to the Laundromat

Amazon

Whether you carry your wash to the laundromat or lug it down three flights of stairs, a laundry hamper that doubles as a wearable backpack will make it easier to transport. This is a must-have for college students who live in dorms. 

To buy: $30, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Best Laundry Basket for Small Spaces

Container Store

This laundry basket is called a "crunch can" for a good reason—when it's not in use, it scrunches up so you can store it on the side of your washing machine or in the back of your bedroom closet. The lining on the inside of the can is easy to wipe clean, so you don't have to worry about loading it up with dirt-stained baseball uniforms and sauce-splattered dish towels. 

To buy: $20, containerstore.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katie Holdefehr