Top 10 Laundry Bags
Hotel Laundry Bag
Add a crisp and colorful monogram to this sleek cotton drawstring bag so it’ll be easy to identify your belongings in a packed laundry room.
To buy: $18, thelaundress.com.
Ruffled Laundry Bag in White Devils
Durable canvas means it can handle more than a full load; feminine ruffles makes it pretty enough to sit on the bathroom floor.
To buy: $58, laylagrayce.com.
Launder With Care Laundry Bag
This sturdy drawstring bag makes it easy to decode the symbols on your tags, so you’ll never accidently shrink your favorite shirt again.
To buy: $39, izola.com.
Homz Hanging Hamper
Toss up to two loads of laundry into this colorful hanging bag to conserve valuable floor space, then simply unzip the bottom for easy unloading.
To buy: $11, amazon.com for info.
Real Simple Solutions Laundry Carry All
This sturdy tote can carry two full loads, and with multiple straps you won't break your back hauling it to the Laundromat.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Wash N Roll
Take a load off by wheeling your dirty clothes (and that heavy jug of detergent) to and from the Laundromat.
To buy: $22.50, organize.com for info.
Home Laundry Carry Pack With Bonus Coin Pouch
Use the handy outside pocket for stashing dryer sheets, loose change, or your laundry card.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Travel Laundry Bag
The perfect size for a week of travel, this polyester bag rolls up into a pouch to conserve valuable suitcase real estate.
To buy: $5, containerstore.com.
Oxford Laundry Duffel Bag
Apartment dwellers rejoice: This sturdy cotton tote doesn’t look like a laundry bag, so you won’t mind toting your dirty clothes out in public.
To buy: $9.50, dormco.com.
Sortasack
Padded straps make it easy to hoist your dirty duds across campus to the laundry room. Bonus: Color-coded pockets help you separate your laundry into whites and darks as it piles up.
To buy: $30, sortasack.com.