The 10 Best Irons for Wrinkle-Free Clothes, According to Thousands of Reviews

We all know how frustrating it is to pick out an outfit, get dressed, and realize your clothes are wrinkled. That’s why investing in an iron is the easiest way to make sure that your clothes are always crisp. While handheld steamers can work in a pinch, steam irons (which require an ironing board) are typically more powerful and versatile. Plus, many irons also work as a vertical steamer, too.
Since there are so many different types of irons available to buy online, it can be hard to tell the difference between them all. To help make it easier, we scoured thousands of reviews on Amazon to find the irons that are actually worth buying. These are the best irons to buy 2020, according to customer reviews:
When shopping for clothing irons, there are a few features to look for that can make the ironing experience much easier. Some are pretty common in most models, like automatic shut-off for safety purposes and cleaning functions to remove calcium buildup. If you hate fumbling with wires, opt for this cordless model from Panasonic. There’s even this Maytag iron and steamer that shoppers say heats up super quickly (it takes less than a minute to reach maximum temperature), so it’s great for anyone who doesn’t want to wait around for their iron to produce steam.
Whether you need an iron for your sewing and crafting needs or to simply make your clothes look sharp, there’s an option on this list for you. From a compact steam iron that fits in the palm of your hand to a durable, scratch-resistant model that’s easy to clean , these are the best irons for clothes in 2020.
With an average 4.4-star rating across nearly 9,500 reviews, this Rowenta model is clearly a favorite among thousands of Amazon customers. The soleplate is made of high-quality stainless steel, and it has 400 steam holes to ensure your clothes are evenly ironed every time. Shoppers love that they can use tap water without worrying about mineral buildup thanks to its self-cleaning feature. For added safety, the iron automatically shuts off after periods of inactivity. “I can iron a linen shirt that has been balled up in the back of my closet in about three minutes with this iron,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s just that good. Because the results are so impressive, it makes the chore of ironing that much less of a chore.”
If you’re looking for an affordable clothes iron that still gets the job done, look no further than this $25 model from Sunbeam. Besides its great price, shoppers especially love that it has an eight-foot long retractable cord—although some say this makes the iron a bit larger in size than others. It also has plenty of other features, like auto shut-off, various steam levels, and the ability to shoot steam vertically or horizontally. You can even purchase a bundle that comes with the Sunbeam iron and a foldable ironing board.
A cordless iron means you can spend less time untangling power cords whenever you need to steam your clothes. This cord-free Panasonic model is a customer favorite because it moves over fabric in any direction (even side to side). And since it has two pointed tips, it works just as well going backward. There are three different steam and temperature settings along with an option to steam vertically. The iron comes with a carrying case for easy storage and features a removable water reservoir, which means you don’t have to take the entire iron to the sink to fill it. “It heats up quickly and steams well,” wrote one reviewer. “It just glides along with little effort on my part. And I can’t tell you how much I love NOT fighting an electrical cord.”
This compact iron is perfect for anyone living in small homes (think: college dorms and studio apartments) or simply trying to maximize space. It measures just under 10.5 inches on its longest side and weighs only 2 pounds, so it can fit practically anywhere. When it comes to the settings, temperature and steam go hand in hand. The Black+Decker iron will automatically adjust the steam output depending on the fabric setting you choose, taking the guesswork out of how much moisture is needed. And even though it’s small, many shoppers note that it heats up quickly.
Thousands of shoppers swear by this popular PurSteam model for all of their ironing needs, and it’s currently the best-selling iron on Amazon. You can set the temperature according to fabric type (cotton, wool, silk, linen, polyester, and nylon) and dampen the fabric with the spray and burst of steam functions. Plus, it has safety and convenience features like three-way automatic shut-off and self-cleaning modes. “This one works fast—it clears wrinkles with one pass,” said one customer. “The steam function works great—no water dripping out of the holes! (My last iron left big water streaks on everything.) And it’s a good value—I’d have expected this to go for $70+ easily.”
This Chi steam iron will get rid of tough wrinkles on your clothes using the same technology as the brand’s popular hair straighteners. Its ceramic soleplate has over 300 steam holes and is infused with durable titanium to resist scratches, and shoppers say this makes the surface much easier to clean than stainless steel versions. You can adjust the temperature with the easy-to-use dial, but the brand also makes an iron with electronic controls (it’s out of stock as of this writing). “This is a wonderful iron! I’ve used it regularly for about six months,” wrote one shopper. “The extra-long cord is very convenient and the 30-minute automatic shut off is a great feature—one of the main reasons I chose the CHI. As a quilter, I don’t have to worry about the iron constantly shutting off while I am sewing but I also know that if I were ever to forget and leave the iron on, it would turn itself off in 30 minutes. Best iron ever!”
If you typically realize that your clothes are wrinkled just minutes before you have to leave the house, then this super fast Maytag iron is the best option for you. According to the brand, it heats up to its maximum temperature in under one minute and produces steam in three seconds—and shoppers say it lives up to their expectations. One person says the steam is so powerful, it makes ironing feel “effortless.” If you’re really short on time, you can also use it as a vertical steamer, so you don’t even have to break out the ironing board. “It heats fast, never leaks or drips water, and has lots of settings,” said one reviewer. “It’s easy to see the water level and refill, too. It has a good weight and feel in the hand. I held a bunch of irons at my local stores, but when I tried this one it just felt right.”
Customers say the LCD screen on this durable Black+Decker iron makes it super easy to customize the temperature. (You can even adjust the steam and heat individually.) People also love that the iron’s screen beeps and flashes when it’s ready to use. It even has an automatic cleaning function that displays a message on the digital screen when it’s time for a cleaning. “This is the best iron I have ever owned!” wrote one person. “The weight is great, just enough to apply the right pressure to get wrinkles out… The best feature is the heat settings. They are configured based on the fabric you are ironing, which is awesome as it takes the guesswork out of knowing if you have enough heat or too much. And there is a great range of fabrics for just about anything you would need to iron.”
Thanks to its dual-voltage capability and miniature size, this Steamfast iron is perfect for anyone who frequently travels. It has a switch that allows you to adjust between the voltage settings (helpful if you’re headed overseas), and it’ll easily tuck into your suitcase without taking up much space. The iron also comes with a small measuring cup so you can fill the water tank with the exact amount of liquid needed. Even if you’re not traveling any time soon, you might still find the palm-sized gadget helpful—plenty of shoppers say it’s great for quilting and sewing projects. “I bought this little iron to use on a pressing table next to my sewing machine,” wrote one customer. “I couldn’t be more pleased. The iron heats up quickly [and] the steam lasts surprisingly long for the little amount of water it holds.”
This heavy-duty ironing station is on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for anyone serious about crafting, sewing, or simply looking polished. Even though it’s Rowenta’s most powerful iron, it’s still lightweight enough to hold in your hand for vertical steaming. The removable water tank holds 37 ounces, so you can make fewer trips to the sink. One shopper said they don’t take anything to the dry cleaner anymore since this machine cuts their ironing time in half. Another wrote: “This iron has everything that I was looking for all in one iron—a lighter iron, but with a separate water container to lighten up the iron itself, along with an even distribution of steam via the many steam holes, and a narrower ironing tip that allows getting into smaller areas and more precision.”