The 10 Best Irons for Wrinkle-Free Clothes, According to Thousands of Reviews

If you typically realize that your clothes are wrinkled just minutes before you have to leave the house, then this super fast Maytag iron is the best option for you. According to the brand, it heats up to its maximum temperature in under one minute and produces steam in three seconds—and shoppers say it lives up to their expectations. One person says the steam is so powerful, it makes ironing feel “effortless.” If you’re really short on time, you can also use it as a vertical steamer, so you don’t even have to break out the ironing board. “It heats fast, never leaks or drips water, and has lots of settings,” said one reviewer. “It’s easy to see the water level and refill, too. It has a good weight and feel in the hand. I held a bunch of irons at my local stores, but when I tried this one it just felt right.”