Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Refuse to Go Back to Ironing' After Trying This Top-Rated Steamer
Pulling out a pair of pants from a drawer—only to discover they're terribly wrinkled—is hardly the way anyone wants to start off the morning. And sure, you could unfold the ironing board, let the iron heat up, and run it back and forth across until the wrinkles disappear, or you could make your life a little easier by investing in a handheld steamer.
Not only is a steamer a quicker solution to pulling out wrinkles, but it heats up fast and can be used anywhere—not just where an ironing board is set up. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Beautural Portable Steamer for Clothes, which is currently the number one best-selling item in the steamer category. The wrinkle remover works by filling up the 8.79-ounce water tank, which can heat up in just 30 seconds; all you have to do is run the powerful 1,200-watt appliance across any wrinkles and they'll instantly disappear.
Thanks to the leak-proof design, you won't have to worry about any spilling, allowing you to hold it at any angle. Along with clothes, the steamer can also be used on other fabrics like upholstered furniture and curtains. Plus, it comes with three attachments, including a lint brush, soft brush, and creaser.
The portable steamer has earned over 17,500 perfect ratings, with shoppers saying they love it so much they "refuse to go back to ironing." Others call it a "life-changing device" that "works as well as an iron."
"I wasn't expecting much from this thing given how incredibly wrinkled and crumpled up my hubby's shirts look after going through the dryer, but this little steamer is a game changer," one five-star reviewer shares. "It heats up instantaneously and has a handy button to keep the steam coming continuously."
"I bought this for our daughter's wedding and now I don't want to use my iron anymore," another user says. "This steamer doesn't leak and can be held at any angle (like an iron) if needed, without leaking or spilling out any water. I ended up buying two of them for the wedding… we steamed 90+ chair sashes, 12+ round tablecloths, multiple dresses, suits, shirts, and a wedding dress. The steamers are still going strong. I love this steamer so much I think my iron may be taking a back seat to this handy device!"
