The $10 Hack That Lets You Dry Clean Your Sweaters at Home

No one likes having to drag bags of clothing to the dry cleaners, especially in winter, when stepping outdoors into the cold becomes a tiring task on its own. Yet dry cleaning becomes even more important in the colder months, since the cozy knits in cashmere, yarn, or fleece that we're wearing nonstop usually require dry cleaning. Unless you have a dry cleaner on your street or an apartment concierge who could handle the heavy lifting for you, you'd usually have to carry armfuls of clothing to the cleaners yourself. Thankfully, we found an easier way to do things.