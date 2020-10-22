Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Use This Retractable Clothesline to Save Space

When it comes to household chores, laundry is one of those responsibilities that often gets put off for as long as possible. Especially for those with smaller living spaces or without a dryer, it can be difficult to find room to hang up wet clothes and linens. Enter a life-changing laundry hack: the Minky retractable clothesline.
With over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the clothesline provides up to 98 feet of hanging space without permanently taking over your home. Available in both a single-line and double-line version, the retractable clothesline comes with the wall bracket and tools needed to install it either inside or outside.
To use it, simply pull out the cords and hang up to 55 pounds of laundry, depending on which version of the clothesline you purchase. When your clothes and linens are dry, you can retract the lines back into the main port and even remove it from the bracket on the wall if you need more space. An unspoken bonus? Line-drying your clothes means you’re saving them from the dryer, which could cut down your energy bill over time.
“I can fit three loads of towels on my dual lines,” one reviewer wrote. “I have hung sheets, comforters, even rugs, and they are fantastic! My husband loves that it retracts, and no one even knows it's there. It cuts down on energy costs and marital discord, it's a win win.”
Another similarly wrote: “I have hung full loads with towels, jeans, etc. on the line without concerns. Nice to have it retractable so it’s never in the way! Literally took me five minutes to install and use.”
One shopper even said that he uses the clothesline as a leash for his dog. “It allows [my dog] to go out almost to the street, sniff and do her thing, then automatically retracts,” he wrote. Who knew a drying line could have so many different uses?
If you’re sick of setting up a drying rack, want to reduce your energy bill, or need a hands-free dog leash, shop both styles of the Minky retractable clothesline below.
To buy: $18 (was $24); amazon.com
To buy: $15; amazon.com