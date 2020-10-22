Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Use This Retractable Clothesline to Save Space

To use it, simply pull out the cords and hang up to 55 pounds of laundry, depending on which version of the clothesline you purchase. When your clothes and linens are dry, you can retract the lines back into the main port and even remove it from the bracket on the wall if you need more space. An unspoken bonus? Line-drying your clothes means you’re saving them from the dryer, which could cut down your energy bill over time.