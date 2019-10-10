This Antibacterial Bamboo Dishcloth on Kickstarter Is Actually Genius—And Already Beat Its Crowdfunding Goal

Image zoom kickstarter.com

While you may think using a sponge is the best way to scrub greasy pots and pans or clean a countertop, you may actually be leaving your kitchen dirtier than when you started. Not only can sponges get dirty and smelly very quickly, but they can also be a hotspot for breeding bacteria.

Experts recommend replacing them weekly, but if purchasing a new sponge every week seems much too wasteful and expensive, we recommend checking out The Kali Antibacterial Dishcloth. This innovative product has quickly become one of the most popular home items on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, and it’s easy to see why.

Not only is it made from bamboo fibers that absorb three times more water than cotton, but it also boasts unique bristles that help clean both dishes and kitchen surfaces in a cinch. What’s more, the dishcloth’s eco-friendly material is naturally antiseptic and can destroy up to 70 percent of bacteria that’s typically found on sponges or washcloths—and prevent it from multiplying.

The best part? Because of the durable, water-resistant bamboo fabric, they last up to 30 times longer than your average sponge. With details like this, it’s no wonder the Kali Antibacterial Dishcloth quickly surpassed it’s initial Kickstarter goal of $5,500 and has already raised more than $43,000 in funding.

The quick-drying dishcloths come in two sizes—the large option measures roughly 10.5-by-12 inches, and the small size is 9-by-7 inches. There’s even a glove option made from the same antibacterial material, and both the cloths and gloves come in a variety of pretty colors—so you’ll have no trouble finding an option that matches your kitchen’s decor.

Interested in giving the dishcloth a try for yourself? Join the 1,300 other shoppers who have already backed the project and pledge your support now. There are several different donation bundles to choose from that’ll get these innovative dishcloths delivered to your door as soon as they launch next month.

To buy: kickstarter.com; from $30.