Amazon Shoppers Say Cleaning Has 'Never Been Easier' Than With This Roomba—and It's on Sale

Another even said that "cleaning has never been easier" than with the Roomba 694, and raved about how smart it is on carpeted floors. "It just glides over them without getting caught," said the reviewer. "This was one of the things I was skeptical about, however it works like a dream. I do have a very thick, shaggy throw rug upstairs that is the only one that it will not go on, but again… not a big deal as it can very easily clean every other area of my house."