This Robotic Mop Will Clean Your Floors for You—And It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Everyone has one chore that they dread more than any other. For some, it’s washing dishes or scrubbing toilets. For others, it’s mopping the floors.

Cleaning every square inch of your floors can feel like a time-consuming challenge, but the technology to make the activity obsolete is actually available for anyone willing to shell out some cash on a handy robotic mop.

Yes, you can purchase a robotic device designed to clean the floors for you with a precision jet spray and vibrating cleaning head. iRobot, the same company that creates the wildly popular (and helpful) Roomba robot vacuums, also offers the Braava Jet 240 Superior Robot Mop, a genius little gadget that anyone who hates cleaning the floors will appreciate.

The intuitive robotic mop automatically selects a cleaning method after you fill its tank with warm water and attach one of three different cleaning pad types: wet mopping pads, damp sweeping pads, and dry sweeping pads. The wet pads are designed to clean up dirt and stains while the dry pads will grab onto dust, dirt, and pet hair.

The device runs on a lithium ion battery that you can charge before use and is safe to use on all hard floor types, including wood, tile, and stone. All you have to do is attach a cleaning pad, press the clean button on the robot, and let the mop do its job.

If you’re worried about the robotic cleaner entering carpeted spaces or rooms that you don’t want to mop, fear not. You can create invisible boundaries using the Virtual Wall Mode to keep the Braava jet exactly where you want it—this is one robot that won’t be taking over anytime soon. However, it is smart enough to remember obstacles, like furniture and walls, and will slow down near them for a seamless clean.

After the compact mop has left your floors shiny and dust-free, simply eject the attached cleaning pad into the trash. The device even comes with a hidden handle so you can easily carry it and discard the used cleaning pads without getting your hands dirty.

With more than 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say the small robotic mop gets the job done. Shoppers say it’s great for busy people who don’t have time to mop the floors or who simply don’t enjoy the task. They also note that it’s probably best for smaller spaces since the charge lasts for about two hours.

“I have a fairly small apartment, so mopping [the] floor isn't a huge chore for me—I just hate doing it, is all. This robot is definitely what I need to help clean up the regular blemishes on the floor like coffee drips, mud, etc.,” one reviewer wrote.

Another said, “I'm pretty lazy when it comes to keeping my kitchen and bathroom tiles clean. This thing is a game changer for me… The robot is very simple and small, and operation couldn't be easier. You fill the robots tank with some warm water, put on the cleaning pad of choice, pop in the battery and then let it loose in your desired location.”

Some customers even went as far as to name their robotic mop. “I don't normally fall in love with an object so quickly (or any objects for that matter), but Mr. Cleanie (aka my iRobot braava) is the best thing I've ever bought. He is like having a new pet that cleans up,” one reviewer wrote. “We have vinyl wood floors and he glides over them, goes around table legs, goes underneath beds, couches, and dressers. Best thing I've done for helping me around the house in the longest time. I wish I hadn't waited so long.”

The iRobot Braava jet usually goes for $199, but it’s on sale on Amazon for 11 percent off the original price. Order one now to eliminate mopping from your to-do list for good.

